4103 Hickory Fairway Dr

Spacious apartment in private home - Property Id: 312457
Private two bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent in a private home in a nice Woodstock community. Large family room with gas fireplace, Kitchen with new SS appliances and pantry. In home laundry, office and a large storage closet. Apt. has a lovely covered outdoor patio with fans and an outdoor storage shed. All utilities electric, water, gas, cable, internet and trash are included. Neighborhood amenities (pools, tennis etc.) are also included. Excellent schools (Hickory Flat Elem., Dean Rusk Middle, Sequoya High School) This is a rare find. If interested in more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Sue at 404-216-9178 $1600. Month Pictures coming soon.
No Dogs Allowed
