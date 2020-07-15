408 Three Branches Court

Amenities
Gorgeous Executive Rental - 3 Side Brick 3 Car Garage home in Three Branches w 5bd/4ba features hardwood floors w decorative inlays, large dining room/Butlers Pantry & beautiful gourmet kitchen. Large Master Suite w/trey ceiling and large walk-in closet. Guest Suite w Bathroom on Main Level & 3 secondary bdrms w 2 additional bathrooms upstairs. Extended back deck overlooks private back yard. Nicely Finished Basement includes an additional bathroom, Bar and Family Room Entertainment area!