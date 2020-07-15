All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:00 AM

408 Three Branches Court

408 Three Branches Court · No Longer Available
Location

408 Three Branches Court, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous Executive Rental - 3 Side Brick 3 Car Garage home in Three Branches w 5bd/4ba features hardwood floors w decorative inlays, large dining room/Butlers Pantry & beautiful gourmet kitchen. Large Master Suite w/trey ceiling and large walk-in closet. Guest Suite w Bathroom on Main Level & 3 secondary bdrms w 2 additional bathrooms upstairs. Extended back deck overlooks private back yard. Nicely Finished Basement includes an additional bathroom, Bar and Family Room Entertainment area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Three Branches Court have any available units?
408 Three Branches Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 408 Three Branches Court have?
Some of 408 Three Branches Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Three Branches Court currently offering any rent specials?
408 Three Branches Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Three Branches Court pet-friendly?
No, 408 Three Branches Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 408 Three Branches Court offer parking?
Yes, 408 Three Branches Court offers parking.
Does 408 Three Branches Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Three Branches Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Three Branches Court have a pool?
No, 408 Three Branches Court does not have a pool.
Does 408 Three Branches Court have accessible units?
No, 408 Three Branches Court does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Three Branches Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Three Branches Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Three Branches Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Three Branches Court does not have units with air conditioning.
