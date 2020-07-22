All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

335 Scarlett Lane

335 Scarlett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

335 Scarlett Lane, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,520 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5365500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Scarlett Lane have any available units?
335 Scarlett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 335 Scarlett Lane have?
Some of 335 Scarlett Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Scarlett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
335 Scarlett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Scarlett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 335 Scarlett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 335 Scarlett Lane offer parking?
No, 335 Scarlett Lane does not offer parking.
Does 335 Scarlett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Scarlett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Scarlett Lane have a pool?
Yes, 335 Scarlett Lane has a pool.
Does 335 Scarlett Lane have accessible units?
No, 335 Scarlett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Scarlett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Scarlett Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Scarlett Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Scarlett Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
