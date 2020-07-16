All apartments in Cherokee County
329 Downing Creek Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

329 Downing Creek Trail

329 Downing Creek Trail · (678) 569-4005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

329 Downing Creek Trail, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 329 Downing Creek Trail · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Farmhouse style craftsman full of CHARM in Bridgemill! - FARMHOUSE style craftsman in Bridgemill! Blue/gray paint, this home boasts vaulted ceilings with ledges for decor, hardwoods, and a double sided fireplace in the living and dinning room. Open concept kitchen allows for perfect entertaining, with serving bar facing dinning room. Stunning sunroom sure to make you smile, perfect for an office, play area, or extra sitting room. Spacious master on main w/vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet. Cottage landscaping completes the charm to this home and backs up to woods-the ultimate in relaxation. Won't last long, call to schedule your tour today!

(RLNE5486572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Downing Creek Trail have any available units?
329 Downing Creek Trail has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 329 Downing Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
329 Downing Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Downing Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 329 Downing Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 329 Downing Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 329 Downing Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 329 Downing Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Downing Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Downing Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 329 Downing Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 329 Downing Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 329 Downing Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Downing Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Downing Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Downing Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Downing Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
