Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:42 AM

325 2nd Street

325 2nd Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1899378
Location

325 2nd Street, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, ranch with hardwood floors throughout. ***FREE WATER***

REQUIREMENTS:
1 $3,600/month gross income
2 No evictions
3 No utility collections
4 Rental history 2+yrs Preferred
5 No smoking inside
6 Documents required for process:
a. Driver license
b. Pay Stubs
c. Bank Statements - Must have checking or savings account
7 In home visit required, final applicants only (ie, we will visit your current residence)
* 10 Month Lease

COMMON Questions:
1 Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? Yes, but your bankruptcy must be discharged
2 Do you accept Section 8? No, we do not
3 Can I rent if I am self-employed? Yes, but we need to verify income
4 Can I rent if my credit score is not good? Yes. Alot of good people have bad credit
5 Can I do a shorter lease than 10 months? No
6 Are pets allowed? Yes 1 animal
7 Is renters insurance required? Yes. Before moving in, you must obtain renters insurance
8 Do you require a security deposit? Yes, no exceptions
9 Penalty for terminating early? Yes. The fee is expensive so please be committed to the time frame of the lease
10 Can I change the color of the house? No
11 What appliances come with the house? Dishwasher & Electric Range
12 Which utility companies? FREE Water, Cobb EMC,
Propane
.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 2nd Street have any available units?
325 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 2nd Street have?
Some of 325 2nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 325 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 325 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 325 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
