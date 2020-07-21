All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 304 Summerstone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
304 Summerstone Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:56 PM

304 Summerstone Court

304 Summerstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

304 Summerstone Court, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home with Master on Main. Fabulous front porch and back patio. Stainless appliances, corian counter tops in kitchen. Many upgraded details throughout house. Sought after Bridgemill subdivision location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Summerstone Court have any available units?
304 Summerstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 304 Summerstone Court have?
Some of 304 Summerstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Summerstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
304 Summerstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Summerstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 304 Summerstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 304 Summerstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 304 Summerstone Court offers parking.
Does 304 Summerstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Summerstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Summerstone Court have a pool?
No, 304 Summerstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 304 Summerstone Court have accessible units?
No, 304 Summerstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Summerstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Summerstone Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Summerstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Summerstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College