Charming home with Master on Main. Fabulous front porch and back patio. Stainless appliances, corian counter tops in kitchen. Many upgraded details throughout house. Sought after Bridgemill subdivision location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Summerstone Court have any available units?
304 Summerstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 304 Summerstone Court have?
Some of 304 Summerstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Summerstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
304 Summerstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.