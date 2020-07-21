All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

249 Oak Grove Way

249 Oak Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

249 Oak Grove Way, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cute and move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom cottage behind Oak Grove Elementary School. Family room with fireplace opens up to a dining area and galley style kitchen. All new flooring throughout and new paint. Swim/Tennis Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Oak Grove Way have any available units?
249 Oak Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 249 Oak Grove Way have?
Some of 249 Oak Grove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Oak Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
249 Oak Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Oak Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 249 Oak Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 249 Oak Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 249 Oak Grove Way offers parking.
Does 249 Oak Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Oak Grove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Oak Grove Way have a pool?
Yes, 249 Oak Grove Way has a pool.
Does 249 Oak Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 249 Oak Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Oak Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Oak Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Oak Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Oak Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
