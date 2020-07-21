Cute and move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom cottage behind Oak Grove Elementary School. Family room with fireplace opens up to a dining area and galley style kitchen. All new flooring throughout and new paint. Swim/Tennis Community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 249 Oak Grove Way have any available units?
249 Oak Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 249 Oak Grove Way have?
Some of 249 Oak Grove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Oak Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
249 Oak Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.