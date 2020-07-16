244 Beauty Heights Drive

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Canton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Wade Norris at 770-709-8629 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.