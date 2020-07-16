All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

244 Beauty Heights Drive

244 Beauty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

244 Beauty Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30114
Riverstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Canton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Wade Norris at 770-709-8629 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Beauty Heights Drive have any available units?
244 Beauty Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 244 Beauty Heights Drive have?
Some of 244 Beauty Heights Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Beauty Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
244 Beauty Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Beauty Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Beauty Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 244 Beauty Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 244 Beauty Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 244 Beauty Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Beauty Heights Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Beauty Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 244 Beauty Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 244 Beauty Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 244 Beauty Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Beauty Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Beauty Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Beauty Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 Beauty Heights Drive has units with air conditioning.
