232 Haleys Ct.

Well Appointed Home Off Arnold Mill Rd - Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision. Features include a large family with built in entertainment center, hardwood floors throughout the entire house, separate dining room, a guest bedroom and bathroom on the main level, separate laundry room, and much more. Some small well-maintained pets are negotiable with deposit. The home is in the Johnston Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts. To see the home, travel north on I-575 to the Towne Lake Pkwy exit #8, and turn left. Travel 2.5 miles to Haley’s Mill on the left. For more pictures or to print a rental application please visit us at haasproperties.com.



