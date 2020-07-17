All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

232 Haleys Ct.

232 Haleys Circle · (770) 928-4910
Location

232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 232 Haleys Ct. · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Well Appointed Home Off Arnold Mill Rd - Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision. Features include a large family with built in entertainment center, hardwood floors throughout the entire house, separate dining room, a guest bedroom and bathroom on the main level, separate laundry room, and much more. Some small well-maintained pets are negotiable with deposit. The home is in the Johnston Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts. To see the home, travel north on I-575 to the Towne Lake Pkwy exit #8, and turn left. Travel 2.5 miles to Haley’s Mill on the left. For more pictures or to print a rental application please visit us at haasproperties.com.

(RLNE5783133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Haleys Ct. have any available units?
232 Haleys Ct. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 232 Haleys Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
232 Haleys Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Haleys Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Haleys Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 232 Haleys Ct. offer parking?
No, 232 Haleys Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 232 Haleys Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Haleys Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Haleys Ct. have a pool?
No, 232 Haleys Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 232 Haleys Ct. have accessible units?
No, 232 Haleys Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Haleys Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Haleys Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Haleys Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Haleys Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
