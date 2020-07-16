229 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio. The large, eat-in kitchen features dark-stained cabinets, granite countertops, a large pantry and black appliances. The main floor also has a one-car garage and half bath. Upstairs is a loft area that could be used as an office, a laundry room with a washer/dryer and 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath. The spacious master bedroom has a trey ceiling, hardwood floors and the adjoining bath has double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. Gorgeous Master Planned Community - clubhouse, resort pool, waterslide, kiddie pool, 6 tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, sidewalks, resort-like living. Conveniently located to KSU and I-75, you can't go wrong with this home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4515073)