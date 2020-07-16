All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

229 Madison Avenue

229 Madison Avenue · (770) 622-5657 ext. 1101
Location

229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 229 Madison Avenue · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio. The large, eat-in kitchen features dark-stained cabinets, granite countertops, a large pantry and black appliances. The main floor also has a one-car garage and half bath. Upstairs is a loft area that could be used as an office, a laundry room with a washer/dryer and 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath. The spacious master bedroom has a trey ceiling, hardwood floors and the adjoining bath has double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. Gorgeous Master Planned Community - clubhouse, resort pool, waterslide, kiddie pool, 6 tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, sidewalks, resort-like living. Conveniently located to KSU and I-75, you can't go wrong with this home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4515073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Madison Avenue have any available units?
229 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 229 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
229 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 229 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 229 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 229 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 229 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 229 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 229 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 229 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
