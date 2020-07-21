Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
214 Carmichael Road
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:21 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
214 Carmichael Road
214 Carmichael Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
214 Carmichael Road, Cherokee County, GA 30189
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property has a huge backyard! and lots of storage. This house is super clean with nice space in a great location (Towne Lake Area), quiet neighborhood and great schools. $1450 deposit required -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Carmichael Road have any available units?
214 Carmichael Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cherokee County, GA
.
What amenities does 214 Carmichael Road have?
Some of 214 Carmichael Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 214 Carmichael Road currently offering any rent specials?
214 Carmichael Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Carmichael Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Carmichael Road is pet friendly.
Does 214 Carmichael Road offer parking?
Yes, 214 Carmichael Road offers parking.
Does 214 Carmichael Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Carmichael Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Carmichael Road have a pool?
No, 214 Carmichael Road does not have a pool.
Does 214 Carmichael Road have accessible units?
No, 214 Carmichael Road does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Carmichael Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Carmichael Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Carmichael Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Carmichael Road has units with air conditioning.
