Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

206 Southfork Way

206 Southfork Way · No Longer Available
Location

206 Southfork Way, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Southfork Way have any available units?
206 Southfork Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
Is 206 Southfork Way currently offering any rent specials?
206 Southfork Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Southfork Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Southfork Way is pet friendly.
Does 206 Southfork Way offer parking?
No, 206 Southfork Way does not offer parking.
Does 206 Southfork Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Southfork Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Southfork Way have a pool?
No, 206 Southfork Way does not have a pool.
Does 206 Southfork Way have accessible units?
No, 206 Southfork Way does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Southfork Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Southfork Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Southfork Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Southfork Way does not have units with air conditioning.
