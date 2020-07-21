2003 Hawthorne Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Nicely updated Wyngate ranch-full basement! - One level grand living! Large vaulted great room w/pretty fireplace. Nice, sunny, window-lined breakfast room. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling, attached master bath suite with granite, tile floor, glass tile surrounds garden tub. Basement is HUGE and has teen/in-law suite with bedroom, bath, kitchenette. Bonus room , rec room, storage room, workshop also in basement! Low maintenance yard with lots of shade-great for summer. Quick walk to pool, tennis, playground. Award-winning schools!



(RLNE5019149)