All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 188 Misty Hollow Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
188 Misty Hollow Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

188 Misty Hollow Way

188 Misty Hollow Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

188 Misty Hollow Way, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 188 Misty Hollow Way Woodstock GA · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,925 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5889597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Misty Hollow Way have any available units?
188 Misty Hollow Way has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 188 Misty Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
188 Misty Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Misty Hollow Way pet-friendly?
No, 188 Misty Hollow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 188 Misty Hollow Way offer parking?
No, 188 Misty Hollow Way does not offer parking.
Does 188 Misty Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Misty Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Misty Hollow Way have a pool?
Yes, 188 Misty Hollow Way has a pool.
Does 188 Misty Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 188 Misty Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Misty Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Misty Hollow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Misty Hollow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Misty Hollow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 188 Misty Hollow Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity