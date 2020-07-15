3BR/2BA Ranch w/Master on the Main. Ready for immediate move-in. Vaulted ceiling in family room w/fireplace and view to kitchen. Deck overlooks beautiful wooded lot to sit and relax. Front yard is level and beautifully presented.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1620 Eagle Drive have any available units?
1620 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 1620 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 1620 Eagle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.