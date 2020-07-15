All apartments in Cherokee County
1620 Eagle Drive

1620 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Eagle Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3BR/2BA Ranch w/Master on the Main. Ready for immediate move-in. Vaulted ceiling in family room w/fireplace and view to kitchen. Deck overlooks beautiful wooded lot to sit and relax. Front yard is level and beautifully presented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Eagle Drive have any available units?
1620 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 1620 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 1620 Eagle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 1620 Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 1620 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1620 Eagle Drive has units with air conditioning.
