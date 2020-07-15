1620 Eagle Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3BR/2BA Ranch w/Master on the Main. Ready for immediate move-in. Vaulted ceiling in family room w/fireplace and view to kitchen. Deck overlooks beautiful wooded lot to sit and relax. Front yard is level and beautifully presented.