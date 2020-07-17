15 Bobwhite Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Dean Rusk / Sequoyah / Lawn Care Negotiable - This quaint country home with rocking chair front porch won’t last long. Lawn care can be included at a higher price. Features include a spacious eat-in kitchen, separate den with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout the main level, master bedroom on the main level, partially finished basement basement, large detached barn great as a work shop and much more. Lawn care included in the rent. One small mature dog is negotiable, no smoking / vaping please. The home is in the Holly Springs Elementary, Dean Rusk Middle and Sequoyah High School, school districts To see the home travel north on I-575 to the Sixes Road exit #11 and turn right. Travel ¼ mile to Canton Hwy and turn right. Travel ½ mile to Toonigh Road and turn left. Travel to the fifth stop sign and turn left on New Light Road. Travel ¼ to the entrance of the Quail Point subdivision. For more pictures or to see other listings, please visit us at haasproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834566)