Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15 Bobwhite Trail

15 Bobwhite Trail · (770) 928-4910
Location

15 Bobwhite Trail, Cherokee County, GA 30115

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Bobwhite Trail · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2192 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Dean Rusk / Sequoyah / Lawn Care Negotiable - This quaint country home with rocking chair front porch won’t last long. Lawn care can be included at a higher price. Features include a spacious eat-in kitchen, separate den with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout the main level, master bedroom on the main level, partially finished basement basement, large detached barn great as a work shop and much more. Lawn care included in the rent. One small mature dog is negotiable, no smoking / vaping please. The home is in the Holly Springs Elementary, Dean Rusk Middle and Sequoyah High School, school districts To see the home travel north on I-575 to the Sixes Road exit #11 and turn right. Travel ¼ mile to Canton Hwy and turn right. Travel ½ mile to Toonigh Road and turn left. Travel to the fifth stop sign and turn left on New Light Road. Travel ¼ to the entrance of the Quail Point subdivision. For more pictures or to see other listings, please visit us at haasproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

