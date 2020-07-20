All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

110 Valdosta Avenue

110 Valdosta Ave · No Longer Available
Location

110 Valdosta Ave, Cherokee County, GA 30107
Hickory Log

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful well maintained home in great family neighborhood. Kitchen with granite countertops and light filled breakfast area. Cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Level backyard with patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Valdosta Avenue have any available units?
110 Valdosta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 110 Valdosta Avenue have?
Some of 110 Valdosta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Valdosta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 Valdosta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Valdosta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 Valdosta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 110 Valdosta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 Valdosta Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 Valdosta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Valdosta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Valdosta Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 Valdosta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 Valdosta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 Valdosta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Valdosta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Valdosta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Valdosta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Valdosta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
