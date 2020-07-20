110 Valdosta Avenue

110 Valdosta Ave, Cherokee County, GA 30107 Hickory Log
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful well maintained home in great family neighborhood. Kitchen with granite countertops and light filled breakfast area. Cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Level backyard with patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
