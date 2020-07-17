Rent Calculator
1022 Queensbury Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 7
1022 Queensbury Run
1022 Queensbury Run
No Longer Available
Location
1022 Queensbury Run, Cherokee County, GA 30102
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location. Boat garage, close to lake. Cul de sac corner lot, some fencing. NO SMOKING, small pet subject to owners approval, vet records, pet deposit.
Home well cared for.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 Queensbury Run have any available units?
1022 Queensbury Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
Cherokee County, GA
.
What amenities does 1022 Queensbury Run have?
Some of 1022 Queensbury Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 1022 Queensbury Run currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Queensbury Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Queensbury Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Queensbury Run is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Queensbury Run offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Queensbury Run offers parking.
Does 1022 Queensbury Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Queensbury Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Queensbury Run have a pool?
No, 1022 Queensbury Run does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Queensbury Run have accessible units?
No, 1022 Queensbury Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Queensbury Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Queensbury Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Queensbury Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Queensbury Run does not have units with air conditioning.
