Home
/
Chattahoochee Hills, GA
/
8190 Rico Rd
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8190 Rico Rd
8190 Rico Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8190 Rico Road, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to Chattahoochee Hills, minutes to Serenbe and I-85! Cute 1920's cottage, amazing charm, cute, cozy and private, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8190 Rico Rd have any available units?
8190 Rico Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chattahoochee Hills, GA
.
Is 8190 Rico Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8190 Rico Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8190 Rico Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8190 Rico Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chattahoochee Hills
.
Does 8190 Rico Rd offer parking?
No, 8190 Rico Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8190 Rico Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8190 Rico Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8190 Rico Rd have a pool?
No, 8190 Rico Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8190 Rico Rd have accessible units?
No, 8190 Rico Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8190 Rico Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8190 Rico Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8190 Rico Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8190 Rico Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
