All apartments in Chattahoochee Hills
Find more places like 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattahoochee Hills, GA
/
515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr

515 Shaggy Hickory Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

515 Shaggy Hickory Trail, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have any available units?
515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattahoochee Hills, GA.
Is 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr currently offering any rent specials?
515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr is pet friendly.
Does 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr offer parking?
No, 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not offer parking.
Does 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have a pool?
No, 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have a pool.
Does 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have accessible units?
No, 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Lithia Springs, GAEast Point, GAFayetteville, GAMableton, GACollege Park, GACarrollton, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GADallas, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College