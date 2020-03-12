All apartments in Chattahoochee Hills
Find more places like 11279 Serenbe Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattahoochee Hills, GA
/
11279 Serenbe Ln
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

11279 Serenbe Ln

11279 Serenbe Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11279 Serenbe Ln, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
European-style luxury and efficiency at Serenbe! Main flr feats 12' ceilings w/ reclaimed beams & white oak floors. The kitchen feats Jenn-Air built-in appliances, refrigerator & espresso. Living room feats an oversized fireplace & wine cooler. Upstairs is a true master retreat w/ 22 vaulted ceiling and astounding private sky terrace overlooking expansive European courtyard, outdoor fireplace & built-in espresso maker & wine cooler. A 2nd beautiful vaulted bdrm & laundry room round out the upper floor. Complete w/ a walk-out terrace + a multi-purpose space & full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11279 Serenbe Ln have any available units?
11279 Serenbe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattahoochee Hills, GA.
What amenities does 11279 Serenbe Ln have?
Some of 11279 Serenbe Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11279 Serenbe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11279 Serenbe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11279 Serenbe Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11279 Serenbe Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattahoochee Hills.
Does 11279 Serenbe Ln offer parking?
No, 11279 Serenbe Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11279 Serenbe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11279 Serenbe Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11279 Serenbe Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11279 Serenbe Ln has a pool.
Does 11279 Serenbe Ln have accessible units?
No, 11279 Serenbe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11279 Serenbe Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11279 Serenbe Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11279 Serenbe Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11279 Serenbe Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Lithia Springs, GAEast Point, GAFayetteville, GAMableton, GACollege Park, GACarrollton, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GADallas, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College