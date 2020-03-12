11279 Serenbe Ln

Amenities

European-style luxury and efficiency at Serenbe! Main flr feats 12' ceilings w/ reclaimed beams & white oak floors. The kitchen feats Jenn-Air built-in appliances, refrigerator & espresso. Living room feats an oversized fireplace & wine cooler. Upstairs is a true master retreat w/ 22 vaulted ceiling and astounding private sky terrace overlooking expansive European courtyard, outdoor fireplace & built-in espresso maker & wine cooler. A 2nd beautiful vaulted bdrm & laundry room round out the upper floor. Complete w/ a walk-out terrace + a multi-purpose space & full bath.