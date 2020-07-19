Amenities

6 Tee Tree Circle



Savannah



Rent $1430



3 BR, 2 1/2 Bath 2-story Home in Chapel Park in Berwick Plantation! Beautiful 2-Story Home in Chapel Park at Berwick Plantation! Great access to both Ft Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals and Downtown Savannah! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac! One-Car Garage! Brand new carpeting downstairs! 1521 Square Feet - not counting the Garage! Two Air Conditioning Units! Gas Fireplace with Tile Suround and Beautiful Mantle and attractive Accet Wall! Large Eat-in Kitchen/Dining Area! Maple Cabinets with White Appliances! All Electric Home! Kitchen Appliances include a Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal! Half Bath Downstairs! Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths Upstairs!



Zoned for New Hampstead Hight School! Enjoy Full Free Use of Community Recreation Amenities with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center! No Garage Opener.



Hook-ups for Washer/Dryer.