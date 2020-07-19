All apartments in Chatham County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:06 PM

6 Tee Tree Circle

6 Tee Tree Cir · (912) 312-2895
Location

6 Tee Tree Cir, Chatham County, GA 31419

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,430

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1521 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
6 Tee Tree Circle

Savannah

Rent $1430

3 BR, 2 1/2 Bath 2-story Home in Chapel Park in Berwick Plantation! Beautiful 2-Story Home in Chapel Park at Berwick Plantation! Great access to both Ft Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals and Downtown Savannah! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac! One-Car Garage! Brand new carpeting downstairs! 1521 Square Feet - not counting the Garage! Two Air Conditioning Units! Gas Fireplace with Tile Suround and Beautiful Mantle and attractive Accet Wall! Large Eat-in Kitchen/Dining Area! Maple Cabinets with White Appliances! All Electric Home! Kitchen Appliances include a Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal! Half Bath Downstairs! Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths Upstairs!

Zoned for New Hampstead Hight School! Enjoy Full Free Use of Community Recreation Amenities with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center! No Garage Opener.

Hook-ups for Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Tee Tree Circle have any available units?
6 Tee Tree Circle has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Tee Tree Circle have?
Some of 6 Tee Tree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Tee Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6 Tee Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Tee Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6 Tee Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham County.
Does 6 Tee Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6 Tee Tree Circle offers parking.
Does 6 Tee Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Tee Tree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Tee Tree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6 Tee Tree Circle has a pool.
Does 6 Tee Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 6 Tee Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Tee Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Tee Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Tee Tree Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Tee Tree Circle has units with air conditioning.
