Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

510 Stonebridge Circle Available 08/07/20 Coming Available - This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home will be available for you in August! Featuring over 2,500 sq. feet of living space, this home boasts an open concept floor plan. Separate formal dining room. Kitchen with stainless appliances, tons of cabinet space and walk-in pantry. Kitchen also features breakfast area with doors leading out to the screened-in back porch. Living room is open concept and has great natural sunlight. Office space/bedroom located downstairs. Master bedroom is spacious with trey ceiling and laminate wood flooring. Master bath with separate tub and shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are all spacious with great closet space. Laundry located on 2nd level with great cabinet and counter space. 2 car garage. Cozy front porch. Oversize fenced-in backyard and screened in porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Located in a community with pool, playground, and sidewalks. This beautiful home is a MUST SEE!



(RLNE3702105)