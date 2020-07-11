All apartments in Chatham County
510 Stonebridge Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

510 Stonebridge Circle

510 Stonebridge Circle · (912) 380-3167 ext. 0000
Location

510 Stonebridge Circle, Chatham County, GA 31405

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 510 Stonebridge Circle · Avail. Aug 7

$1,950

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2584 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
510 Stonebridge Circle Available 08/07/20 Coming Available - This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home will be available for you in August! Featuring over 2,500 sq. feet of living space, this home boasts an open concept floor plan. Separate formal dining room. Kitchen with stainless appliances, tons of cabinet space and walk-in pantry. Kitchen also features breakfast area with doors leading out to the screened-in back porch. Living room is open concept and has great natural sunlight. Office space/bedroom located downstairs. Master bedroom is spacious with trey ceiling and laminate wood flooring. Master bath with separate tub and shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are all spacious with great closet space. Laundry located on 2nd level with great cabinet and counter space. 2 car garage. Cozy front porch. Oversize fenced-in backyard and screened in porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Located in a community with pool, playground, and sidewalks. This beautiful home is a MUST SEE!

(RLNE3702105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Stonebridge Circle have any available units?
510 Stonebridge Circle has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Stonebridge Circle have?
Some of 510 Stonebridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Stonebridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
510 Stonebridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Stonebridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 510 Stonebridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham County.
Does 510 Stonebridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 510 Stonebridge Circle offers parking.
Does 510 Stonebridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Stonebridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Stonebridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 510 Stonebridge Circle has a pool.
Does 510 Stonebridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 510 Stonebridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Stonebridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Stonebridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Stonebridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Stonebridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
