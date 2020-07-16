Grreat 3 bed 2 bath home with new paint, new carpet and new flooring in kitchen and baths! Located in the Hampton Place neighborhood in Pooler this home also has a 2 car garage and privacy fenced back yard. Pets will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 17 Bostwick Drive have any available units?
17 Bostwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chatham County, GA.
What amenities does 17 Bostwick Drive have?
Some of 17 Bostwick Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Bostwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17 Bostwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Bostwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Bostwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17 Bostwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17 Bostwick Drive offers parking.
Does 17 Bostwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Bostwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Bostwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17 Bostwick Drive has a pool.
Does 17 Bostwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 17 Bostwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Bostwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Bostwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Bostwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Bostwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.