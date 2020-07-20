Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
5434 Peachtree Rd., 112
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5434 Peachtree Rd., 112
5434 Peachtree Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Downtown Chamblee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5434 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA 30341
Downtown Chamblee
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Turn of the Century Loft - Property Id: 157670
Turn of the century loft space with exposed brick, 20 foot ceilings and towering windows; located in the heart of Chamblee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157670p
Property Id 157670
(RLNE5158617)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 have any available units?
5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chamblee, GA
.
What amenities does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 have?
Some of 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 currently offering any rent specials?
5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 is pet friendly.
Does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 offer parking?
No, 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 does not offer parking.
Does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 have a pool?
No, 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 does not have a pool.
Does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 have accessible units?
No, 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5434 Peachtree Rd., 112 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Similar Pages
Chamblee 1 Bedroom Apartments
Chamblee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chamblee Apartments with Parking
Chamblee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chamblee Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
Cartersville, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
College Park, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dresden East
Huntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College