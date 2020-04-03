All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 4141 Butler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
4141 Butler Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:43 AM

4141 Butler Drive

4141 Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Huntley Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4141 Butler Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
PRIME LOCATION!! Close to Perimeter Mall/Restaurants/Hospital/I-285/I-85-access. 2018 Luxury, Contemporary Townhome in a gated community with Pool/Club House/Fitness Center. Open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with ebony cabinets, quartz countertop and GE appliances. Facing a large green space. Garage is equipped w/ a 240 volt plug for Hybrid/Electric vehicles. Hardwood floor on the main level and master bedroom. Laundry Closet on the top level. 1 Bed & full bath on terrace level. 2 Lennox HVAC, 2 water heaters w/re-circulating pump. Chamblee Charter High. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Butler Drive have any available units?
4141 Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 4141 Butler Drive have?
Some of 4141 Butler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Butler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Butler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 4141 Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive offers parking.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive has a pool.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4141 Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College