4141 Butler Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

PRIME LOCATION!! Close to Perimeter Mall/Restaurants/Hospital/I-285/I-85-access. 2018 Luxury, Contemporary Townhome in a gated community with Pool/Club House/Fitness Center. Open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with ebony cabinets, quartz countertop and GE appliances. Facing a large green space. Garage is equipped w/ a 240 volt plug for Hybrid/Electric vehicles. Hardwood floor on the main level and master bedroom. Laundry Closet on the top level. 1 Bed & full bath on terrace level. 2 Lennox HVAC, 2 water heaters w/re-circulating pump. Chamblee Charter High. Agent owned.