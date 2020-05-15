Rent Calculator
3749 N Peachtree Rd
3749 N Peachtree Rd
3749 North Peachtree Road
·
No Longer Available
3749 North Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA 30341
Downtown Chamblee
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful OFFICE SPACE in excellent Chamblee location just off of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Very suitable for use as office space for attorneys office, realtors, insurance, accounting etc.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 3749 N Peachtree Rd have any available units?
3749 N Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chamblee, GA
.
Is 3749 N Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3749 N Peachtree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 N Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3749 N Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chamblee
.
Does 3749 N Peachtree Rd offer parking?
No, 3749 N Peachtree Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3749 N Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 N Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 N Peachtree Rd have a pool?
No, 3749 N Peachtree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3749 N Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 3749 N Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 N Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3749 N Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3749 N Peachtree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3749 N Peachtree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
