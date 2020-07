Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Chamblee location, Brand new luxury townhome right Off 85 & minutes to 285, convenient to downtown. This one is an upper unit with lots of sunshine. Granite countertops, stained cabinets with soft close doors, stainless appliances, crown molding and wide baseboards, modern light selections, hardwood floors and stairs. 3 bedrooms with own full bathroom, separate entry good for roommate plan. More parking space available soon in front of 2nd building. Move in ready!