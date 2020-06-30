All apartments in Chamblee
2717 Dresden Ct.

2717 Dresden Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Dresden Ct, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Gourmet Kitchen - Luxury Stainless Steel Appliances- Intown - Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath Duplex nestled by Dresden Park in Chamblee.
Just renovated with brand new finishes and all new fixtures!
Kitchen with granite counter-top
Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, refrigerator
Hard wood floors
Washer and dryer hookup and HVAC.
Fenced, private backyard and ample room to relax and unwind.
3 min walk to Dresden park, 2 minutes drive to I/85 and within 10 minutes to downtown Atlanta and City of Brookhaven, CDC, Emory, Planet fitness, Target, Kroger, Publix and the amazing restaurants off Buford Highway! MARTA (train station) is located 2 miles away with free daily parking and quick walk to the bus stops.

Come see this amazing Duplex Today!

Apply Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4974559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Dresden Ct. have any available units?
2717 Dresden Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2717 Dresden Ct. have?
Some of 2717 Dresden Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Dresden Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Dresden Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Dresden Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Dresden Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2717 Dresden Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Dresden Ct. offers parking.
Does 2717 Dresden Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Dresden Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Dresden Ct. have a pool?
No, 2717 Dresden Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Dresden Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2717 Dresden Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Dresden Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Dresden Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Dresden Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2717 Dresden Ct. has units with air conditioning.

