2717 Dresden Ct.

Amenities
Gourmet Kitchen - Luxury Stainless Steel Appliances- Intown - Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath Duplex nestled by Dresden Park in Chamblee.
Just renovated with brand new finishes and all new fixtures!
Kitchen with granite counter-top
Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, refrigerator
Hard wood floors
Washer and dryer hookup and HVAC.
Fenced, private backyard and ample room to relax and unwind.
3 min walk to Dresden park, 2 minutes drive to I/85 and within 10 minutes to downtown Atlanta and City of Brookhaven, CDC, Emory, Planet fitness, Target, Kroger, Publix and the amazing restaurants off Buford Highway! MARTA (train station) is located 2 miles away with free daily parking and quick walk to the bus stops.
No Pets Allowed
