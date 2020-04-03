All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2500 Northeast Expwy

2500 Northeast Expressway · No Longer Available
Chamblee
Dresden East
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2500 Northeast Expressway, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
furnished
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Anderson at Clairmont Apartments welcomes you! Find your perfect home with spacious one bedroom apartments in Atlanta GA, as well as two and three bedroom options on offer. With open floor plans, large kitchens, and quality standard appliances, these beautiful Clairmont Apartments incorporate modern design elements and complete convenience that are necessary for the modern resident. Located right off I-85, our community is a quick drive from the Atlanta metro, where you will be able to take advantage of all that one of the Souths greatest cities has to offer. Living in this beautiful community gives you several luxury amenities to serve your day-to-day needs. Enjoy our fitness center and clubhouse for a nice workout, a game of billiards, a swim at the pool, or a movie at the clubhouse TV lounge. Also included is 24-hour apartment maintenance, gated entrance, and package delivery services that further adds to the comfort and convenience that Anderson at Clairmont provides. Walking dist

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Northeast Expwy have any available units?
2500 Northeast Expwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2500 Northeast Expwy have?
Some of 2500 Northeast Expwy's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Northeast Expwy currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Northeast Expwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Northeast Expwy pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Northeast Expwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2500 Northeast Expwy offer parking?
No, 2500 Northeast Expwy does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Northeast Expwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Northeast Expwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Northeast Expwy have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Northeast Expwy has a pool.
Does 2500 Northeast Expwy have accessible units?
No, 2500 Northeast Expwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Northeast Expwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Northeast Expwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Northeast Expwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Northeast Expwy does not have units with air conditioning.
