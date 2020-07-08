2476 Georgetown Avenue

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Brand New Luxury, Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome. Features a bedroom and full bath on the lower level.
The main floor boasts a spacious family room, separate great room with fireplace and views to the breakfast area and gourmet kitchen and
island. The third floor offers two well-sized additional bedrooms, a convenient laundry room, and a large Owner's Suite with luxury bath and
walk-in closet. World’s First WiFi Certified Home Design. Photos are representative of the floor plan, but not of actual home. few mins to I-85,400 &285.