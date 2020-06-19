Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

2210 Spring Walk Ct. Available 07/01/20 3 story split level townhouse- Great Location ITP 3.2 miles from Ashford Dunwoody Rd. and Perimeter Mall. Chamblee Charter Middle & High School district-highly ranked public district-Google it! Setup for roommates-basement bed/bath and two beds/baths upstairs as well. Garage and driveway parking. Fenced back yard with deck.



