All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 2210 Spring Walk Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2210 Spring Walk Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2210 Spring Walk Ct

2210 Spring Walk Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Huntley Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2210 Spring Walk Court, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2210 Spring Walk Ct. Available 07/01/20 3 story split level townhouse- Great Location ITP 3.2 miles from Ashford Dunwoody Rd. and Perimeter Mall. Chamblee Charter Middle & High School district-highly ranked public district-Google it! Setup for roommates-basement bed/bath and two beds/baths upstairs as well. Garage and driveway parking. Fenced back yard with deck.

(RLNE5747799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have any available units?
2210 Spring Walk Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have?
Some of 2210 Spring Walk Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Spring Walk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Spring Walk Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Spring Walk Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Spring Walk Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Spring Walk Ct does offer parking.
Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Spring Walk Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have a pool?
No, 2210 Spring Walk Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have accessible units?
No, 2210 Spring Walk Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Spring Walk Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2210 Spring Walk Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College