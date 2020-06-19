2210 Spring Walk Court, Chamblee, GA 30341 Huntley Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2210 Spring Walk Ct. Available 07/01/20 3 story split level townhouse- Great Location ITP 3.2 miles from Ashford Dunwoody Rd. and Perimeter Mall. Chamblee Charter Middle & High School district-highly ranked public district-Google it! Setup for roommates-basement bed/bath and two beds/baths upstairs as well. Garage and driveway parking. Fenced back yard with deck.
(RLNE5747799)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have any available units?
2210 Spring Walk Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2210 Spring Walk Ct have?
Some of 2210 Spring Walk Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Spring Walk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Spring Walk Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.