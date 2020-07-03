Rent Calculator
2175 Capehart Pl NE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 15
2175 Capehart Pl NE
2175 Capehart Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
2175 Capehart Place Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capehart Place - Property Id: 228769
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228769
Property Id 228769
(RLNE5756190)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE have any available units?
2175 Capehart Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chamblee, GA
.
What amenities does 2175 Capehart Pl NE have?
Some of 2175 Capehart Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2175 Capehart Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Capehart Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Capehart Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2175 Capehart Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE offer parking?
No, 2175 Capehart Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 Capehart Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2175 Capehart Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2175 Capehart Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2175 Capehart Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2175 Capehart Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
