Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

1986 Wingate Rd

1986 Wingate Road · No Longer Available
Location

1986 Wingate Road, Chamblee, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complete renovation of this stunning 3 Bed 2 Bath home in the heart of Chamblee on large level lot w/ garage & workshop/storage. Hardwood floors throughout this open concept floor plan. New white kitchen cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances & additional sqft added to enlarge this all-new kitchen w/ large dine-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Two large secondary bedrooms, all-new full bath & family room complete main level. Upper level features master bedroom w/ tons of storage & newly added master bath w/ double vanity & large shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1986 Wingate Rd have any available units?
1986 Wingate Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1986 Wingate Rd have?
Some of 1986 Wingate Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1986 Wingate Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1986 Wingate Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1986 Wingate Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1986 Wingate Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1986 Wingate Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1986 Wingate Rd offers parking.
Does 1986 Wingate Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1986 Wingate Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1986 Wingate Rd have a pool?
No, 1986 Wingate Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1986 Wingate Rd have accessible units?
No, 1986 Wingate Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1986 Wingate Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1986 Wingate Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1986 Wingate Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1986 Wingate Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
