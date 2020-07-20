All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated April 14 2019 at 5:53 AM

1976 Variations Drive

1976 Variations Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Variations Drive Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30329
Dresden East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Less than 5 miles to Emory!Sun-filled w/upgrades thruout-new flooring,fresh paint,new windows,updated Bathrooms,new lighting&more.Kitchen w/new appliances,granite,tile backsplash,pantry.Spacious FamilyRm w/FP,built-ins&wet bar.Sep DiningRm&bonus area w/custom bar/serving area w/ access to Patio.Patio features plenty of space& custom stone garden beds.Upstairs the private Master offers 2 closets.2 addtl Bdrms offer large closets.Laundry Rm&extra closet complete the second floor.2-car covered parking&extra storage!Updated townhome in sought-after swim/tennis community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Variations Drive have any available units?
1976 Variations Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1976 Variations Drive have?
Some of 1976 Variations Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Variations Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Variations Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Variations Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1976 Variations Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1976 Variations Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1976 Variations Drive offers parking.
Does 1976 Variations Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 Variations Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Variations Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1976 Variations Drive has a pool.
Does 1976 Variations Drive have accessible units?
No, 1976 Variations Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Variations Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 Variations Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1976 Variations Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1976 Variations Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
