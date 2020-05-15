1969 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful renovated home in Brookhaven area! New int/ext paint. Walls of kitchen cabinets w/ nickel finish handles, granite countertop, tile flr in kitchen/bathrms, hardwd flr thru out, Dbl pane windows, light fixtures & new drainage systems. Tile showers/modern bath vanities/marble top. Finished BSMT w/ extra space for 4th bedrm/home office or ENT area. Lg wood deck & fenced-in backyard will be fantastic for entertainment. NEST Security/ Thermostat Sys. Hugh backyard. Excellent Schs. Mins to Peachtree Station/restaurants/shops, Walk to MARTA!!!