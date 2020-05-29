All apartments in Chamblee
1945 Savoy Dr

Location

1945 Savoy Dr, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
trash valet
We have a beautiful recently renovated 2BD 2BA apartment for rent. Great location and great price. Beautiful kitchen with large and spacious rooms. Xfinity and valet trash and water are included in the rental amount. Furniture in pics are not included. Low Crime Rates in the area. Minutes away from Perimeter mall and Buckhead Area. Great community amenities! Really Nice Gym and Pool. There is an Office space that has printers available. Also a really nice billiards lounge area. Covered parking and Gated access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Savoy Dr have any available units?
1945 Savoy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1945 Savoy Dr have?
Some of 1945 Savoy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Savoy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Savoy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Savoy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 Savoy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1945 Savoy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1945 Savoy Dr offers parking.
Does 1945 Savoy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1945 Savoy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Savoy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1945 Savoy Dr has a pool.
Does 1945 Savoy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1945 Savoy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Savoy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 Savoy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Savoy Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1945 Savoy Dr has units with air conditioning.
