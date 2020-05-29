1945 Savoy Dr

Amenities

We have a beautiful recently renovated 2BD 2BA apartment for rent. Great location and great price. Beautiful kitchen with large and spacious rooms. Xfinity and valet trash and water are included in the rental amount. Furniture in pics are not included. Low Crime Rates in the area. Minutes away from Perimeter mall and Buckhead Area. Great community amenities! Really Nice Gym and Pool. There is an Office space that has printers available. Also a really nice billiards lounge area. Covered parking and Gated access.