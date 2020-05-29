1828 Hislop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New luxury townhome minutes to Emory, CDC, Buckhead, Lenox, Midtown, Downtown and Perimeter located of I-85 on Exit 91- Clairmont Road. Stylish in-town living, modern 3-story townhome inside the perimeter of Atlanta. Highly energy efficient construction features 5-inch hardwood floors throughout the Main floor & other common areas including Stairs. Open floor plan with 4 Bedroom & 3.5 Bath, White kitchen cabinets with Stainless Steel appliances, Spacious Pantry, Large Granite Island, Master Bath: double vanity and Quartz countertop, Balcony.