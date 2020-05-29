All apartments in Chamblee
1828 Hislop Lane

1828 Hislop Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Hislop Ln, Chamblee, GA 30329
Dresden East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New luxury townhome minutes to Emory, CDC, Buckhead, Lenox, Midtown, Downtown and Perimeter located of I-85 on Exit 91- Clairmont Road. Stylish in-town living, modern 3-story townhome inside the perimeter of Atlanta. Highly energy efficient construction features 5-inch hardwood floors throughout the Main floor & other common areas including Stairs. Open floor plan with 4 Bedroom & 3.5 Bath, White kitchen cabinets with Stainless Steel appliances, Spacious Pantry, Large Granite Island, Master Bath: double vanity and Quartz countertop, Balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Hislop Lane have any available units?
1828 Hislop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1828 Hislop Lane have?
Some of 1828 Hislop Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Hislop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Hislop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Hislop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Hislop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1828 Hislop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Hislop Lane offers parking.
Does 1828 Hislop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Hislop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Hislop Lane have a pool?
No, 1828 Hislop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Hislop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1828 Hislop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Hislop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Hislop Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 Hislop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 Hislop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

