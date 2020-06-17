All apartments in Centerville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

105 Tignor

105 Tignor Ct · No Longer Available
Location

105 Tignor Ct, Centerville, GA 31028

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All brick home with 3 bedrooms , 2 bath, formal dining room. Hardwood floors in living & dining areas. Tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has dual vanities and jetted tub. Covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Tignor have any available units?
105 Tignor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerville, GA.
What amenities does 105 Tignor have?
Some of 105 Tignor's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Tignor currently offering any rent specials?
105 Tignor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Tignor pet-friendly?
No, 105 Tignor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerville.
Does 105 Tignor offer parking?
Yes, 105 Tignor does offer parking.
Does 105 Tignor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Tignor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Tignor have a pool?
No, 105 Tignor does not have a pool.
Does 105 Tignor have accessible units?
No, 105 Tignor does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Tignor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Tignor has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Tignor have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Tignor does not have units with air conditioning.
