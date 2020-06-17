All brick home with 3 bedrooms , 2 bath, formal dining room. Hardwood floors in living & dining areas. Tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has dual vanities and jetted tub. Covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Tignor have any available units?
105 Tignor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerville, GA.
What amenities does 105 Tignor have?
Some of 105 Tignor's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Tignor currently offering any rent specials?
105 Tignor isn't currently offering any rent specials.