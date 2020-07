Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse on-site laundry playground bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.Welcome to Etowah Village! You'll love living here in one of our two or three-bedroom apartment homes. With our superb amenities, you'll enjoy relaxing with friends in our picnic and grilling area, enjoying a game of basketball at our on-site court, and grabbing a cup of coffee from or clubhouse. Schedule your tour today!