155 Bowen St - 13

Now accepting applications for a beautiful 1000 square feet two-bedroom/two bath apartment located in an eight-unit building at the end of Bowen Street in Carrollton Georgia. It has a full kitchen, dining room, den (with built-in bar), two full baths, two bedrooms, and a laundry closet. The master bedroom has a walk-in? closet and dressing area. It is a quiet area with responsible neighbors. The apartment has central heat and air and is all electric (Georgia Power). Maximum occupancy: 2 adults/2 children



Pets are generally allowed with a pet fee but must be approved. We do not allow puppies or aggressive breeds of dogs.



The UWG is several blocks around the corner. The Greenbelt walking trail is about a mile away, and the Carrollton Square is approximately a mile and a half up the street.

******MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS**********

Applicant must have a rental history.

Stable income making three times the rent

Clear background check

Moderate credit.