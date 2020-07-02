All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:22 PM

155 Bowen St - 13

155 Bowen Street · (770) 832-0533
Location

155 Bowen Street, Carrollton, GA 30117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT www.ApartmentsoftheSouth.com FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Now accepting applications for a beautiful 1000 square feet two-bedroom/two bath apartment located in an eight-unit building at the end of Bowen Street in Carrollton Georgia. It has a full kitchen, dining room, den (with built-in bar), two full baths, two bedrooms, and a laundry closet. The master bedroom has a walk-in? closet and dressing area. It is a quiet area with responsible neighbors. The apartment has central heat and air and is all electric (Georgia Power). Maximum occupancy: 2 adults/2 children

Pets are generally allowed with a pet fee but must be approved. We do not allow puppies or aggressive breeds of dogs.

The UWG is several blocks around the corner. The Greenbelt walking trail is about a mile away, and the Carrollton Square is approximately a mile and a half up the street.
ApartmentsoftheSouth.com

******MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS**********
Applicant must have a rental history.
Stable income making three times the rent
Clear background check
Moderate credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Bowen St - 13 have any available units?
155 Bowen St - 13 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Bowen St - 13 have?
Some of 155 Bowen St - 13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Bowen St - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
155 Bowen St - 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Bowen St - 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Bowen St - 13 is pet friendly.
Does 155 Bowen St - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 155 Bowen St - 13 offers parking.
Does 155 Bowen St - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Bowen St - 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Bowen St - 13 have a pool?
No, 155 Bowen St - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 155 Bowen St - 13 have accessible units?
No, 155 Bowen St - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Bowen St - 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Bowen St - 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Bowen St - 13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 155 Bowen St - 13 has units with air conditioning.
