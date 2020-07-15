All apartments in Carroll County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

5014 Monticello Drive

5014 Monticello Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5014 Monticello Drive, Carroll County, GA 30180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5014 Monticello Drive Villa Rica GA · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,204 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5881892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Monticello Drive have any available units?
5014 Monticello Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5014 Monticello Drive have?
Some of 5014 Monticello Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Monticello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Monticello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Monticello Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Monticello Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 5014 Monticello Drive offer parking?
No, 5014 Monticello Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5014 Monticello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Monticello Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Monticello Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5014 Monticello Drive has a pool.
Does 5014 Monticello Drive have accessible units?
No, 5014 Monticello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Monticello Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 Monticello Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 Monticello Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5014 Monticello Drive has units with air conditioning.
