Carroll County, GA
35 Garden Ridge Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

35 Garden Ridge Drive

35 Garden Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

35 Garden Ridge Drive, Carroll County, GA 30116

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bed , 1 bath Newly renovated ,
Will be ready to move in April 1st , new flooring , Kitchen , Bathroom , new Hot water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Garden Ridge Drive have any available units?
35 Garden Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, GA.
Is 35 Garden Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35 Garden Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Garden Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35 Garden Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 35 Garden Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 35 Garden Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 35 Garden Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Garden Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Garden Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 35 Garden Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 35 Garden Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 35 Garden Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Garden Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Garden Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Garden Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Garden Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
