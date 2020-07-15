All apartments in Carroll County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

23 Cactus Point

23 Cactus Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 Cactus Point, Carroll County, GA 30116

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
3 bed 2 bath
new carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Cactus Point have any available units?
23 Cactus Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, GA.
Is 23 Cactus Point currently offering any rent specials?
23 Cactus Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Cactus Point pet-friendly?
No, 23 Cactus Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 23 Cactus Point offer parking?
No, 23 Cactus Point does not offer parking.
Does 23 Cactus Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Cactus Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Cactus Point have a pool?
No, 23 Cactus Point does not have a pool.
Does 23 Cactus Point have accessible units?
No, 23 Cactus Point does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Cactus Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Cactus Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Cactus Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Cactus Point does not have units with air conditioning.
