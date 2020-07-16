Sign Up
All apartments in Carroll County
Find more places like
1103 N Ga-113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carroll County, GA
/
1103 N Ga-113
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
Check Availability
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1103 N Ga-113
1103 Georgia Highway 113
·
(770) 836-1240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1103 Georgia Highway 113, Carroll County, GA 30179
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
Studio
Unit 1103 N Ga-113 - Ben Bonner · Avail. now
$550
Studio · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
OFFICES SPACES FOR RENT - Catalyst Church has 2 office spaces available with plenty of parking and Wifi included. Please call Tina with any questions at 770-836-1240.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5869765)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1103 N Ga-113 have any available units?
1103 N Ga-113 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1103 N Ga-113 currently offering any rent specials?
1103 N Ga-113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 N Ga-113 pet-friendly?
No, 1103 N Ga-113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carroll County
.
Does 1103 N Ga-113 offer parking?
Yes, 1103 N Ga-113 offers parking.
Does 1103 N Ga-113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 N Ga-113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 N Ga-113 have a pool?
No, 1103 N Ga-113 does not have a pool.
Does 1103 N Ga-113 have accessible units?
No, 1103 N Ga-113 does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 N Ga-113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 N Ga-113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 N Ga-113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 N Ga-113 does not have units with air conditioning.
