Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym playground pool bbq/grill accessible parking business center online portal package receiving

The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience. In-home perks include a washer & dryer included in rent, walk-in closets and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Community features include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, playground and picnic area with grills. Stop in for a tour and see it all for yourself today! *Laurels at Greenwood participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.