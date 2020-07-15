All apartments in Canton
Find more places like Laurels at Greenwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canton, GA
/
Laurels at Greenwood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

Laurels at Greenwood

1215 Hickory Flat Hwy · (833) 422-7473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Canton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA 30115
Mountain Vista Overlook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-2210 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurels at Greenwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
business center
online portal
package receiving
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience. In-home perks include a washer & dryer included in rent, walk-in closets and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Community features include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, playground and picnic area with grills. Stop in for a tour and see it all for yourself today! *Laurels at Greenwood participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $650 – One Month’s Rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/due at time of move in (non-refundable).
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight Limit - 50lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurels at Greenwood have any available units?
Laurels at Greenwood has a unit available for $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Laurels at Greenwood have?
Some of Laurels at Greenwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurels at Greenwood currently offering any rent specials?
Laurels at Greenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurels at Greenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurels at Greenwood is pet friendly.
Does Laurels at Greenwood offer parking?
Yes, Laurels at Greenwood offers parking.
Does Laurels at Greenwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurels at Greenwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurels at Greenwood have a pool?
Yes, Laurels at Greenwood has a pool.
Does Laurels at Greenwood have accessible units?
Yes, Laurels at Greenwood has accessible units.
Does Laurels at Greenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurels at Greenwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Laurels at Greenwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Laurels at Greenwood has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Laurels at Greenwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive
Canton, GA 30114
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114

Similar Pages

Canton 1 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms
Canton Apartments with ParkingCanton Dog Friendly Apartments
Canton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

New Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity