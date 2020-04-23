244 Sage Drive

All apartments in Canton
Location

244 Sage Dr, Canton, GA 30114
Pea Ridge County Pocket

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!

Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss Pointe, a private gated community featuring newly built homes on freshly sodded lots. Moss Pointe is only 12 minutes north of downtown Canton, GA which provides a wide variety of home good stores and opportunities for leisure fulfillment. Residents at Moss Pointe will have the comfort knowing they are a short drive to the nearest hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, as well as a range of excellent Cherokee County schools including elementary, middle, and high schools. And don’t worry about having to maintain the landscape of your beautiful new home! Mandatory landscape care and maintenance is included for a $95 monthly fee.

Directions from Atlanta: Travel North on I-75 to 575. Follow 575 until you pass through Canton and intersect with Canton Hwy. Take a right onto Canton Hwy, following it until you see Fate Conn Rd on your left. Take a left onto Fate Conn Rd and continue for 1.5 miles. The entrance gate of Moss Pointe will be on your left.

Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Centurion is a spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home. This pet friendly home has over 2,200 sq/ft of living space with a 2-car garage. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!

As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Sage Drive have any available units?
244 Sage Drive has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Canton, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Canton Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Sage Drive have?
Some of 244 Sage Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
244 Sage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 244 Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 244 Sage Drive does offer parking.
Does 244 Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 244 Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 244 Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 244 Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
