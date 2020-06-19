All apartments in Canton
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Place

235 Creek View Pl · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1714587
Location

235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA 30114
New Town

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2179 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away.

Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the home for you in Canton, GA. This beautiful home features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized walk in closets, ceiling fans, 9' ceilings on first floor, 8' ceilings on second floor, laminate hardwoods on first floor, iron spindles and oak handrails, garages (in select units), front stone or brick siding, covered front porch, and so much more.

Andrea Price
(678) 649-4189
aprice@encorerental.com

Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at EncoreRental.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Creek View Place have any available units?
235 Creek View Place has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Canton, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Canton Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Creek View Place have?
Some of 235 Creek View Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Creek View Place currently offering any rent specials?
235 Creek View Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Creek View Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Creek View Place is pet friendly.
Does 235 Creek View Place offer parking?
Yes, 235 Creek View Place does offer parking.
Does 235 Creek View Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Creek View Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Creek View Place have a pool?
No, 235 Creek View Place does not have a pool.
Does 235 Creek View Place have accessible units?
No, 235 Creek View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Creek View Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Creek View Place does not have units with dishwashers.
