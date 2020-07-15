All apartments in Canton
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Fred Bishop Drive, Canton, GA 30114
Hickory Log

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story Open floor Plan features brick/hardiplank exterior, two story foyer accented with hardwood floor, freesia carpet, Palladian windows, blinds throughout, decorator wall cut in shelves, arched doorways, 10' ceiling on main, sunkin great room, master suite, lots of storage, great size bedrooms, laundry room, level play area in backyard and so much more! Beautiful Mountain View neighborhood!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Fred Bishop Drive have any available units?
165 Fred Bishop Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Fred Bishop Drive have?
Some of 165 Fred Bishop Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Fred Bishop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
165 Fred Bishop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Fred Bishop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Fred Bishop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 165 Fred Bishop Drive offer parking?
No, 165 Fred Bishop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 165 Fred Bishop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Fred Bishop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Fred Bishop Drive have a pool?
No, 165 Fred Bishop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 165 Fred Bishop Drive have accessible units?
No, 165 Fred Bishop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Fred Bishop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Fred Bishop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Fred Bishop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Fred Bishop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
