Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:57 PM

124 Hidden Lake Circle

124 Hidden Lake Circle · (770) 592-9699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Hidden Lake Circle, Canton, GA 30114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2230 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Sought After School District! Beautiful Rental Home with Inground Pool and View to Lake!!! Huge backyard, private and fenced! Charming front porch and cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, black stainless steel appliances and oversized breakfast bar. 2nd floor features large Master Suite with dual walk in closets and luxurious master bath, generous secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Amazing backyard boasts flagstone patio with fire-pit, in ground swimming pool with waterfall and platform dock access to Hidden Lake with non-motorized boat rights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Hidden Lake Circle have any available units?
124 Hidden Lake Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Hidden Lake Circle have?
Some of 124 Hidden Lake Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Hidden Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
124 Hidden Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Hidden Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 124 Hidden Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 124 Hidden Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 124 Hidden Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 124 Hidden Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Hidden Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Hidden Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 124 Hidden Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 124 Hidden Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 124 Hidden Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Hidden Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Hidden Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Hidden Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Hidden Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
