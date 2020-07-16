124 Hidden Lake Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Sought After School District! Beautiful Rental Home with Inground Pool and View to Lake!!! Huge backyard, private and fenced! Charming front porch and cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, black stainless steel appliances and oversized breakfast bar. 2nd floor features large Master Suite with dual walk in closets and luxurious master bath, generous secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Amazing backyard boasts flagstone patio with fire-pit, in ground swimming pool with waterfall and platform dock access to Hidden Lake with non-motorized boat rights.